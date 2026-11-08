The enemy attacked Kharkiv — one person was injured, and State Emergency Service equipment was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi District, a Russian drone injured a person and caused a car fire. A repeated attack damaged a State Emergency Service fire engine.
In Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, a person was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack. When rescuers arrived at the scene, the occupiers launched a second strike with an FPV drone, damaging a fire engine. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.
Details
The first strike hit a residential area. The attack set a passenger car on fire and also damaged the glazing of a high-rise building and cars parked nearby.
While the rescuers were working, Russian forces attacked the site where the aftermath of the strike was being dealt with using an FPV drone. A fire engine was damaged. No personnel of the State Emergency Service were injured.
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