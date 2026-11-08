The enemy attacked Kharkiv — one person was injured, and State Emergency Service equipment was damaged

In Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, a person was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack. When rescuers arrived at the scene, the occupiers launched a second strike with an FPV drone, damaging a fire engine. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The first strike hit a residential area. The attack set a passenger car on fire and also damaged the glazing of a high-rise building and cars parked nearby.

While the rescuers were working, Russian forces attacked the site where the aftermath of the strike was being dealt with using an FPV drone. A fire engine was damaged. No personnel of the State Emergency Service were injured.

Following the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha, 45 people remain missing