Following the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha, 45 people remain missing

$45.4451.04
ukenru
12:04 PM • 14420 views
Trump’s defeat in the election could change the course of peace negotiations on Ukraine - WP
10:59 AM • 20168 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s economy ahead of the talks: what tactics has the Kremlin chosen?
Exclusive
November 8, 09:28 AM • 22278 views
Astrological forecast for November 9–15: changes in government, new opportunities, and important decisions for all zodiac signs
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 31876 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
November 8, 05:20 AM • 35088 views
Erdoğan and Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine
November 7, 11:19 PM • 52727 views
The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government
November 7, 10:21 PM • 41472 views
The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow
November 7, 08:29 PM • 49598 views
Among those killed and injured in the shooting in Kraków are foreigners, Poland’s Interior Ministry reports details
November 7, 07:23 PM • 40629 views
Trump offered the fight organizer the position of White House press secretary and wants to take Khabib as an aide
November 7, 06:53 PM • 30453 views
Shooting in Kraków: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded as to whether any Ukrainians are among those injured in Kraków
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Ukraine marks the Day of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Assault ForcesNovember 8, 05:36 AM • 5626 views
"Extortion at the highest level": Trump orders the US Department of Justice to investigate Democrats’ impeachment threatsNovember 8, 06:02 AM • 11181 views
New Zealand finds itself on the brink of a change in government: who won the election and why the country is awaiting the final resultsNovember 8, 07:58 AM • 7624 views
Russian shelling caused emergency power outages in three regions: where the situation is the worst09:52 AM • 20806 views
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next year11:27 AM • 13184 views
Publications
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next year11:27 AM • 13200 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 31869 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 64122 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 89583 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 66570 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Antonio Tajani
Donald Tusk
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro (city)
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 28293 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 30874 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 36893 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 38689 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 36314 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-59
Heating
Starlink
Financial Times

Following the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha, 45 people remain missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Following the Russian strike in Komyshuvakha, the bodies of 55 victims were found, and the identities of 29 have been established. The search for 45 missing people continues amid drone attacks.

Following the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha, 45 people remain missing

Search-and-rescue operations have been ongoing in Komyshuvakha for the seventh day following the Russian strike carried out on November 2. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Mykhailo Semikin, UNN writes.

As of now, the bodies of 55 people killed have been recovered from the rubble. The identities of 29 people have already been established. Another 45 people are listed as missing. Some of them may apparently be among those whose bodies have already been found

- the statement says.

The work is being complicated by constant attacks by Russian drones. Because of the danger, rescuers have to periodically suspend the search.

"We cannot yet say when the operation will be completed," representatives of the rescue services said.

"The most important thing now is to find everyone, establish the identities of those killed, and give families answers about the fate of their loved ones. At the same time, we must protect the lives of the rescuers working at the site of the tragedy," they noted.

Addendum

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. The enemy strikes damaged the premises of an educational institution, a utility building, and vehicles. The prosecutor's office reported that people were trapped under the rubble. 

As acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported, the enemy treacherously attacked the settlement precisely when people were receiving humanitarian aid at the community center. It was a targeted combined attack. The Russians carried out at least nine strikes. First, they dropped FAB-500 guided aerial bombs. Then they used FAB-3000 bombs. The FAB-3000 is a three-ton aerial bomb containing nearly one and a half tons of explosives. Such weapons are used to destroy powerful concrete fortifications and bunkers. After the direct hit, the concrete structure of the underground center collapsed. Ordinary people were there at that moment. They had come for assistance. 

The underground space struck by the Russians was used not as a community resilience center, but as a humanitarian aid distribution point for local residents. Until February 2026, an "underground" school operated there. However, in February, the educational process in the space was suspended, and children no longer attended it for classes.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine