Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without power
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy strike on a high-voltage substation in the Novovolynsk community disabled it. Over 80,000 subscribers were left without electricity.
In the Volyn region, a Russian attack on energy infrastructure hit a high-voltage substation, leaving more than 80,000 consumers without electricity, said Novovolynsk Mayor Borys Karpus on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy launched another strike on a high-voltage substation. There is significant damage, the substation is not working. Currently, more than 80,000 subscribers from the Novovolynsk community and surrounding settlements are without electricity.
According to him, "critical infrastructure in the city is powered by generators".
Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply, he said.
