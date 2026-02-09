Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without power

$43.050.09
February 8, 07:59 PM • 12959 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 29249 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 32372 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 32236 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 32171 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25102 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17083 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13005 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 25216 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39902 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 37444 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 58951 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 76783 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 70605 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 70468 views
Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1342 views

An enemy strike on a high-voltage substation in the Novovolynsk community disabled it. Over 80,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without power

In the Volyn region, a Russian attack on energy infrastructure hit a high-voltage substation, leaving more than 80,000 consumers without electricity, said Novovolynsk Mayor Borys Karpus on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy launched another strike on a high-voltage substation. There is significant damage, the substation is not working. Currently, more than 80,000 subscribers from the Novovolynsk community and surrounding settlements are without electricity.

- Karpus wrote about the situation in the Novovolynsk community on the morning of February 9.

According to him, "critical infrastructure in the city is powered by generators".

Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply, he said.

In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: details09.02.26, 08:15 • 2646 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volyn Oblast