In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: details

In the Volyn region, Russian troops again attacked an energy facility, water in the Novovolynsk community is supplied from the power grid, to ensure heating, some boiler houses switched to generators, reported Novovolynsk mayor Borys Karpus on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN. Tonight, the enemy again attacked an energy facility near the Novovolynsk community - Karpus wrote. According to him, the situation in the morning is as follows: water is supplied from the power grid, treatment facilities operate on a generator;

heat supply: some boiler houses have switched to generators, boilers are being fired up, fuel is available.

education: two lyceums are working remotely today. Two kindergartens are not accepting children today, the rest of the institutions are working as usual. "All responsible services have been brought to work. The situation is under control," Karpus said. Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVA