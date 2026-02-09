$43.140.00
February 8, 07:59 PM
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Exclusives
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

In the Volyn region, the enemy attacked an energy facility near the Novovolynsk community. Water supply depends on the power grid, treatment facilities operate on a generator, and some boiler houses have switched to generators.

In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: details

In the Volyn region, Russian troops again attacked an energy facility, water in the Novovolynsk community is supplied from the power grid, to ensure heating, some boiler houses switched to generators, reported Novovolynsk mayor Borys Karpus on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy again attacked an energy facility near the Novovolynsk community

- Karpus wrote.

According to him, the situation in the morning is as follows:

  • water is supplied from the power grid, treatment facilities operate on a generator;
    • heat supply: some boiler houses have switched to generators, boilers are being fired up, fuel is available.
      • education: two lyceums are working remotely today. Two kindergartens are not accepting children today, the rest of the institutions are working as usual.

        "All responsible services have been brought to work. The situation is under control," Karpus said.

        Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVA07.02.26, 00:31 • 18782 views

        Julia Shramko

        War in Ukraine
