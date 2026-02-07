Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
A critical infrastructure facility in the Volyn region was damaged as a result of a Shahed-type UAV attack. There is no information about casualties or fatalities.
As a result of the attack on the Volyn region, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. This was reported by acting head of the Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk, according to UNN.
According to him, during the day, air raid alerts were declared several times in each district of the region due to enemy Shahed-type UAVs.
As a result of one of the attacks, a critical infrastructure facility in our region was damaged. All relevant services are already working at the scene. The aftermath is being eliminated. There is no information about casualties or fatalities.
He reiterated the request not to publish or share photos and videos on social media about the consequences or locations of hits.
In the Volyn region, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure with strike drones on New Year's Eve, leaving 103,000 consumers without electricity.
