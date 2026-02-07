$43.140.03
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 14095 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 14294 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 13270 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 17204 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 11755 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 25322 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17523 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20150 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 66174 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

A critical infrastructure facility in the Volyn region was damaged as a result of a Shahed-type UAV attack. There is no information about casualties or fatalities.

Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVA

As a result of the attack on the Volyn region, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. This was reported by acting head of the Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, during the day, air raid alerts were declared several times in each district of the region due to enemy Shahed-type UAVs.

As a result of one of the attacks, a critical infrastructure facility in our region was damaged. All relevant services are already working at the scene. The aftermath is being eliminated. There is no information about casualties or fatalities.

- Romaniuk noted.

He reiterated the request not to publish or share photos and videos on social media about the consequences or locations of hits.

Recall

In the Volyn region, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure with strike drones on New Year's Eve, leaving 103,000 consumers without electricity.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine