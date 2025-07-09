In Volyn region, the enemy struck an airfield and individual enterprises - Ihnat

During the Russian air attack on the Volyn region, an airfield and a number of enterprises were hit. This was announced on the national telethon by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

We have provided official reports. This refers to the Volyn region. In particular, it is an attack on the airfield and individual enterprises that became the enemy's target in this direction. - Ihnat noted.

Reminder

Ihnat reported that Russian "Kinzhal" missiles were aimed in different directions, but only partially reached their targets. He acknowledged certain damage, noting that the fact of interception is reflected in the infographic.

Yuriy Ihnat clarified that out of all the drones launched over Ukraine, only about 300 were "Shaheds". The vast majority of drones that were lost to location turned out to be imitators.