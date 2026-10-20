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Russian attack on the Kyiv region: three killed and six injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

A Russian strike on a production and warehouse building in the Kyiv region claimed the lives of three people and injured six others. Rescuers are clearing the rubble.

Russian attack on the Kyiv region: three killed and six injured

As a result of Russia’s attack on the Kyiv region on the night of Tuesday, October 20, three people were killed and six others were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the enemy struck a production and warehouse building in one of the communities of Obukhiv district.

The fire has been extinguished, and work to clear the rubble is ongoing. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked at the scene

— the statement reads.

We remind you

On October 19, as a result of Russia’s nighttime attack on Irpin, 17 people were injured, including eight children. Eighty-four facilities were damaged.

Enemy drones attacked an enterprise in the Kyiv region — one person was killed and others injured19.10.26, 21:31 • 3350 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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