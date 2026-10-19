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Enemy drones attacked an enterprise in the Kyiv region — one person was killed and others injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

In the Obukhiv district, drones damaged an enterprise and caused a fire. A man was killed, and six injured people were hospitalized.

Enemy drones attacked an enterprise in the Kyiv region — one person was killed and others injured
Illustrative photo

In the Kyiv region, enemy drones attacked an enterprise; one person is known to have been killed and six injured. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to Tkachenko, an enterprise in the Obukhiv district was damaged as a result of an evening attack by enemy drones. A fire broke out. Relevant services are working at the scene. 

As a result of the enemy attack on the enterprise in the Obukhiv district, unfortunately, a man was killed. Six more people were injured. All of them have been hospitalized. They are receiving all the necessary assistance 

- said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing at the scene. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

The occupiers struck a park in the Kharkiv region with a drone — two women and an infant in a stroller were killed19.10.26, 17:49 • 2802 views

Antonina Tumanova

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