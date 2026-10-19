The occupiers struck a park in the Kharkiv region with a drone — two women and an infant in a stroller were killed
Kyiv • UNN
Two women and an infant were killed in the central park of Nova Vodolaha. At least 14 people were injured, including seven children.
The Russian army attacked Nova Vodolaha’s central park in the Kharkiv region with a drone; two women and an infant who was in a stroller were killed, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The occupiers struck Nova Vodolaha’s central park with a drone—at a time when many people were there, including families with children. Sadly, two women and an infant who was in a stroller were killed. At least 14 people were injured, including seven children
Ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: four injured in two districts17.10.26, 23:12 • 27992 views
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all emergency services are on the scene; units are providing first aid to the injured and inspecting the area for explosive objects.
Ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: four injured in two districts17.10.26, 23:12 • 27992 views