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The occupiers struck a park in the Kharkiv region with a drone — two women and an infant in a stroller were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Two women and an infant were killed in the central park of Nova Vodolaha. At least 14 people were injured, including seven children.

The occupiers struck a park in the Kharkiv region with a drone — two women and an infant in a stroller were killed

The Russian army attacked Nova Vodolaha’s central park in the Kharkiv region with a drone; two women and an infant who was in a stroller were killed, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The occupiers struck Nova Vodolaha’s central park with a drone—at a time when many people were there, including families with children. Sadly, two women and an infant who was in a stroller were killed. At least 14 people were injured, including seven children 

- the statement said.

Ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: four injured in two districts17.10.26, 23:12 • 27992 views

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all emergency services are on the scene; units are providing first aid to the injured and inspecting the area for explosive objects.

Ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: four injured in two districts17.10.26, 23:12 • 27992 views

Antonina Tumanova

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