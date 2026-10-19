The occupiers struck a park in the Kharkiv region with a drone — two women and an infant in a stroller were killed

The Russian army attacked Nova Vodolaha’s central park in the Kharkiv region with a drone; two women and an infant who was in a stroller were killed, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The occupiers struck Nova Vodolaha’s central park with a drone—at a time when many people were there, including families with children. Sadly, two women and an infant who was in a stroller were killed. At least 14 people were injured, including seven children - the statement said.

Ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: four injured in two districts

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all emergency services are on the scene; units are providing first aid to the injured and inspecting the area for explosive objects.

Ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: four injured in two districts