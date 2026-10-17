Ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: four injured in two districts

The enemy struck the boundary between two districts of Kharkiv — Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi — with ballistic weapons on the evening of Saturday, October 17. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, at least three people are known to have been injured in the two districts.

For his part, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that two men, aged 66 and 42, were injured in Slobidskyi District and hospitalized.

Highly qualified medical assistance is being provided - Syniehubov wrote.

Later, he added that a 26-year-old woman was injured in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi District. Another 25-year-old woman sought medical assistance. She was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction as a result of the enemy "strike."

Recall

The day before, Russia attacked Kharkiv’s Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts. Nine people were injured, and more than 100 windows in buildings were shattered.

Russia is trying to make Ukraine’s major cities uninhabitable - The Guardian