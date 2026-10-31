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Russian attack on Kyiv: a parking lot caught fire in the Desnianskyi district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out in a parking lot near a market as a result of a Russian attack. An enemy UAV crashed in the Darnytskyi district; there were no casualties.

Russian attack on Kyiv: a parking lot caught fire in the Desnianskyi district

In Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out in a parking lot near one of the capital's markets as a result of a Russian attack on the evening of Saturday, October 31. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the fire, covering an area of 20 sq. m, was extinguished.

Also, in the Darnytskyi district, an enemy UAV was recorded falling in the open area of a private homestead. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries

- the statement says.

To recap

On the evening of October 30, a Russian strike damaged Kyiv's critical infrastructure. Parts of four districts were left without electricity.

Three strikes on a single critical infrastructure facility: part of Kyiv is without water and electricity31.10.26, 00:16 • 29438 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
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War in Ukraine
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