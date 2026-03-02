Russia wants Ukrainian cities to have water supply problems - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, particularly on water supply systems, UNN reports.

Details

Yes, Russia is preparing a new wave (of attacks - ed.). It will hit infrastructure, logistics, and water, water supply. They want us to have problems with water specifically. - Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that communities should focus on this challenge, and the authorities, for their part, should provide more missiles for air defense.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. He emphasized the need to respond to threats and shoot down Russian targets.