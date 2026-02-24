Russia miscalculated again, counting on Ukraine's collapse - MFA

Ukraine is entering the fifth year of a full-scale war and the thirteenth year of Russian aggression, which has destroyed peace in Europe and undermined the basic principles of international law. Despite diplomatic efforts and negotiations, Moscow shows no readiness to end the war and continues massive attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Betsa, the current moment is historically decisive not only for Ukraine but also for the entire system of international security.

Today, this Assembly convenes at a moment of profound historical significance for Ukraine. We are entering the fifth year of Russia's full-scale invasion and the thirteenth year of its unprovoked, unjustified aggression, which has already led to the temporary occupation of Crimea, Sevastopol, and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – said Betsa.

She emphasized that no country in recent history has been subjected to an attack of such intensity, scale, and duration.

No state in modern history has experienced an attack of such force, scale, magnitude, and duration – noted the Deputy Minister.

According to her, Russia's war has not only destroyed peace in Ukraine but has also struck at the very core of the UN Charter and international law.

Russia's war of aggression has destroyed peace in Europe and the world and struck at the very foundations of the UN Charter, the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the non-use of force – she stated.

Betsa emphasized that Russia's aggression has an imperial and neo-colonial character, and the Kremlin seeks to divide the world into spheres of influence.

This war is imperial and neo-colonial in nature. What the Kremlin wants is to divide the world into spheres of influence and make Ukraine a satellite. Russia will not succeed in this – said the diplomat.

According to her, Ukraine continues to resist and is not left alone with the aggressor.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister emphasized that despite international efforts, Russia shows no real readiness to stop the war.

Despite efforts led by the United States and supported by Europe, Russia shows no genuine will to end this aggression – stated Betsa.

As an example, she cited the scale of attacks in just one week of February, stating that from February 8 to 15, 2026, Russia launched about 1300 attack drones, over 1200 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles, most of which were ballistic, at Ukraine.

Betsa concluded that Ukraine continues to fight not only for its own freedom but also for the preservation of an international order in which aggression cannot go unpunished.

It should be recalled that Australia and New Zealand announced new sanctions packages and additional financial assistance to Kyiv. This happened on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.