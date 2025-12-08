Russia is seizing territory in Ukraine at the fastest pace since the start of the war - The Telegraph

Russia is seizing territories in Ukraine at one of the fastest rates since the start of the full-scale invasion, while peace talks have reached a stalemate. This is stated in a material by The Telegraph, reported by UNN.

It is noted that the Kremlin's army seized 200 square miles (approximately 518 square kilometers - ed.) of territory in November, which is twice as much compared to the previous month.

These gains are likely to help convince Mr. Trump that peace must be established on Russia's terms, and that sending weapons and aid to Kyiv is a waste. - the authors suggest.

The publication indicates that on Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for another round of emergency talks at Downing Street, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The hastily organized summit appears to be an attempt to ensure that Ukraine will not be "betrayed" during a US-led peace process with Russia – a fear that Mr. Macron hinted at earlier this week. - the publication notes.

At the same time, the authors add that analysts expect a slowdown in the Russian advance on the front: thus, Russia may need several more years to capture the rest of Donbas – "the prize Putin most desires and which is reliably protected by the 'fortress cities' of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk."

"As winter approaches, the pace of Russia's advance is expected to slow. Yet, signaling to Washington, Putin has ordered the Russian military to prepare for winter fighting, hinting that he will not soften his territorial demands," the publication concludes.

According to analysts interviewed by The New York Times, the situation on the battlefield for Ukraine is worsening amid the active advance of Russian troops in several directions and US-led peace talks.

