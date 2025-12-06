Zelenskyy to meet Starmer, Macron and Merz in London - The Independent

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the leaders of France and Germany, at Downing Street on Monday. The meeting will take place against the backdrop of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

During the negotiations, Starmer plans to demonstrate Great Britain's support for Ukraine. The parties will also discuss negotiations between Ukrainian and American representatives regarding guarantees of Ukraine's post-war security.

About two weeks ago, Starmer and Macron initiated a virtual meeting of a "coalition of the willing" to consider the possibility of deploying European peacekeeping forces in the event of a ceasefire. However, the conflict continues – on Friday, Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy confirmed that he plans to visit Britain on December 8

American and Ukrainian representatives continue negotiations in Florida on a peace plan. According to the publication, the Donald Trump administration insists on its adoption, but Russian dictator Putin has rejected a number of its provisions. The main contentious issues remain Ukraine's territorial integrity and guarantees against renewed aggression.

The negotiating parties stated that further progress is possible only if Russia is willing to demonstrate a "serious commitment to long-term peace."

Negotiations are ongoing, and the meeting at Downing Street should be another step towards finding solutions for Ukraine's future security.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia had the opportunity to reach agreements on ending the war earlier, but "in their wisdom chose not to." He believes that the best time to conclude a peace agreement was when he spoke about the absence of maps.