Zelenskyy confirmed that he plans to visit Britain on December 8
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he plans to visit London on Monday. The head of state also expects a report from the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, regarding negotiations in the United States.
Details
During the Military Prayer Breakfast, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering journalists' questions about a visit to London on December 8, said: "Yes, it is planned."
The Head of State also expects a report today from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding negotiations in the USA.
Recall
It was previously reported that Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in London on Monday.