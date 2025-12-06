Zelenskyy confirmed that he plans to visit Britain on December 8

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he plans to visit London on Monday, reports UNN.

Details

During the Military Prayer Breakfast, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering journalists' questions about a visit to London on December 8, said: "Yes, it is planned."

The Head of State also expects a report today from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding negotiations in the USA.

Agreed to continue negotiations: another meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations on peace concluded in the USA

Recall

It was previously reported that Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in London on Monday.