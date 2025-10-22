Russia feels no pressure to prolong the war, and words about diplomacy mean nothing: Zelenskyy on the October 22 attack
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's night attack indicates insufficient pressure on Russia. He called for a strong sanctions package from the EU, the US, and the G7, as well as coordinated diplomacy.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on the night of October 22 proves that Russia does not feel enough pressure for prolonging the war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, as reported by UNN.
Details
The President of Ukraine noted that the words of Russian leaders about diplomacy mean nothing until they feel critical problems. According to Zelenskyy, this can only be ensured by sanctions, only by long-range capabilities, and only by coordinated diplomacy of all Ukraine's partners.
It is time to adopt a strong European Union sanctions package. We also count on strong sanctions steps from the US and the G7, and everyone who seeks peace. It is very important that the world does not remain silent right now and that there is a common response to the vile attacks of the Russians
He also thanked everyone who defends Ukraine and helps it, expressed condolences to the injured and dead, and spoke about the consequences of enemy hits.
Ordinary cities were under attack, mainly our energy infrastructure, but there were also many hits on residential buildings. Fires in Zaporizhzhia, hits on buildings in Kyiv. Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions were affected
Recall
Due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on the morning of October 22, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and at least 7 regions.
UNN also reported that due to the Russian attack on October 22, 13 people, including four children, were injured in Kyiv.