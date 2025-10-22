$41.740.01
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 14801 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 17629 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 28087 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underway
October 21, 09:57 PM • 41034 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yet
October 21, 07:58 PM • 41625 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 33927 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31498 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32594 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 62733 views
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
Russia feels no pressure to prolong the war, and words about diplomacy mean nothing: Zelenskyy on the October 22 attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1444 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's night attack indicates insufficient pressure on Russia. He called for a strong sanctions package from the EU, the US, and the G7, as well as coordinated diplomacy.

Russia feels no pressure to prolong the war, and words about diplomacy mean nothing: Zelenskyy on the October 22 attack

Russia's attack on Ukraine on the night of October 22 proves that Russia does not feel enough pressure for prolonging the war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, as reported by UNN.

Details

The President of Ukraine noted that the words of Russian leaders about diplomacy mean nothing until they feel critical problems. According to Zelenskyy, this can only be ensured by sanctions, only by long-range capabilities, and only by coordinated diplomacy of all Ukraine's partners.

It is time to adopt a strong European Union sanctions package. We also count on strong sanctions steps from the US and the G7, and everyone who seeks peace. It is very important that the world does not remain silent right now and that there is a common response to the vile attacks of the Russians

- Zelenskyy stated.

He also thanked everyone who defends Ukraine and helps it, expressed condolences to the injured and dead, and spoke about the consequences of enemy hits.

Ordinary cities were under attack, mainly our energy infrastructure, but there were also many hits on residential buildings. Fires in Zaporizhzhia, hits on buildings in Kyiv. Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions were affected

- the message says.

Recall

Due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on the morning of October 22, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and at least 7 regions.

UNN also reported that due to the Russian attack on October 22, 13 people, including four children, were injured in Kyiv.

Yevhen Ustimenko

