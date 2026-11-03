Russia directed three drones at a substation critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant — Shmyhal

The enemy directed three drones at a substation critically important for the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this during a meeting with ambassadors of the G7, EU and NB8 countries, UNN reports.

I informed our partners about today's massive shelling of Ukraine. russia used 289 drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles - Shmyhal reported.

According to him, energy facilities once again became the primary targets — power plants, substations of electricity transmission and distribution systems.

In addition, the enemy directed three drones at a substation critically important for the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. Such actions pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the nuclear safety of all Europe. This is a serious step in the escalation, about which we informed the IAEA - the minister added.

He added that Ukraine expects an appropriate response from its international partners to the further escalation of Russia's attacks on infrastructure that ensures the stable operation of Ukrainian NPPs.

Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on the energy sector — Ukrenergo