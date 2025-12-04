$42.200.13
Russia destroyed and damaged over a thousand cultural objects in Ukraine - Ministry of Culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

As of November 25, 1,630 cultural heritage sites and 2,437 cultural infrastructure objects have been destroyed and damaged in Ukraine. This happened as a result of Russian aggression, with the Kharkiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions being the most affected.

Russia destroyed and damaged over a thousand cultural objects in Ukraine - Ministry of Culture

In Ukraine, as of November 25, 1,630 cultural heritage sites and 2,437 cultural infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and damaged due to Russian aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

Details

Among the damaged cultural heritage sites: 151 have national significance status, 1326 - local, 153 - newly discovered. 36 cultural heritage sites have been completely destroyed. In total, damage has been recorded in 18 regions.

The most significant damage was inflicted on monuments in Kharkiv Oblast - 344, Kherson Oblast - 295, Odesa Oblast - 182, Donetsk Oblast - 175, Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv - 161.

Cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, and Mykolaiv Oblasts.

In total, the following were affected:

  • club facilities - 1187;
    • libraries - 853;
      • art education institutions - 187;
        • museums and galleries - 135;
          • theaters, cinemas, and philharmonic halls - 50;
            • parks, zoos - 11;
              • reserves - 9;
                • circuses - 4;
                  • film studio in Kyiv.

                    At the same time, as a result of shelling and hostilities, 2,437 cultural infrastructure facilities were damaged, of which 498 were completely destroyed.

                    Recall

                    The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has already evacuated more than 670,000 museum items from frontline regions.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    SocietyWar in UkraineCulture
