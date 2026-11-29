Russia carried out 109 attacks on Ukrainian bridges before the Defense Forces conducted the operation against the Kerch Bridge, refuting the Kremlin’s claims of alleged “revenge” for Ukraine’s actions. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Since October 1, 2026, Russian forces have attacked bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv 12 times. On the night of November 20, three more bridges in the capital — the Podilskyi-Voskresenskyi, Darnytskyi, and Pivdennyi bridges — were damaged as a result of enemy strikes.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that Russia began striking Ukrainian civilian crossings long before the Defense Forces’ operation against the Kerch Bridge.

How Ukrainian and Russian strikes on bridges differ

The ministry drew attention to the fundamental difference between the purpose of Ukrainian civilian crossings and that of the Kerch Bridge. Russia uses the latter to support military logistics, including the transfer of equipment and ammunition to temporarily occupied Crimea.

Thus, as the Ministry of Defense emphasizes, Ukraine strikes at the occupiers’ military logistics, while Russia attacks Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

In Ukraine, they want to ban the media from reporting on the destruction of critical infrastructure