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Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles with ballistic missiles; 141 of 174 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

During the night, Russia launched 174 drones and four missiles at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 141 unmanned aerial vehicles; hits were recorded at 16 locations, including missile strikes.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles with ballistic missiles; 141 of 174 drones neutralized

On the night of September 2, Russia launched four missiles at Ukraine, including two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and 174 drones, 141 of which were shot down or suppressed. No reports have been made of Russian missiles being neutralized, but some of the enemy’s weapons did not reach their targets. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Air Force on September 2.

What Russia used to attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of September 2 (since 18:00 on September 1), the enemy attacked with:

  • 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea;
    • 2 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;
      • 174 Shahed-type attack UAVs (approximately half of them jet-powered), S8000 “Bandarol,” Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the following areas: Orel, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

        What were the main directions of Russia’s attack

        The main directions of the attack were Odesa and Kyiv regions, the Air Force reported.

        How air defense performed

        The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

        According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 141 targets:

        • 3 S8000 “Bandarol”;
          • 138 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

            "Hits by enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations. In addition, some of the enemy’s weapons did not reach their targets; information concerning them is being clarified," the Ukrainian Air Force stated.

            The attack, as reported, is ongoing, with enemy UAVs in the airspace. 

            Russia's attack continues for seventh day: metro operations changed in Kyiv, new damage to warehouses reported in region02.09.26, 09:21 • 774 views

            Julia Shramko

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