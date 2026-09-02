Russia's attack continues for the seventh day: metro operations have been changed in Kyiv, and new damage to warehouses has been reported in the region

Kyiv and Kyiv region remain under attack by the Russian Federation on September 2, for the seventh day in a row. In Kyiv, the metro is changing its operations, while social media reports crowds of people in the subway amid the Russian attack. Over the past 24 hours, there were 10 air-raid alerts in the capital, lasting more than 5 hours in total. In the region, there is new damage to warehouses and casualties. This was reported by UNN citing local authorities.

Kyiv

After 7 a.m. on September 2, another air-raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to the threat posed by drones launched by Russia. This occurred less than an hour after the previous alert ended. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, these included jet-powered drones. The latest air-raid alert in Kyiv ended at 9:19 a.m.

Changes to metro operations

The Kyiv Metro changed its operations on the morning of September 2 amid another air-raid alert.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, train service on the "red" line is operating:

toward the city center – from "Akademmistechko" station to "Teatralna" station;

toward the exit from the city – from "Arsenalna" station to "Akademmistechko" station.

Meanwhile, Kyiv-based public channels report a "real collapse" in the metro and large crowds of people underground amid the air-raid alert.

Which districts are recording the consequences

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the consequences of the morning Russian attack on September 2 in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

"In Holosiivskyi district, firefighters are extinguishing a fire in an open area that started as a result of falling UAV debris," Klitschko wrote on social media.

In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals

Air-raid alert trends in Kyiv

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, published an infographic on September 2 showing air-raid alert trends in Kyiv.

"The effectiveness of shooting down 'banderoles' is over 80% and will increase," Kovalenko commented on social media.

Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who monitors the duration of air-raid alerts in the capital, noted that from 08:00 on September 1 to 08:00 on September 2, there were 10 air-raid alerts in Kyiv.

"The total duration was - 5 hours and 21 minutes," Zhelezniak wrote on social media.

Kyiv region

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on September 2 that the enemy continues to terrorize the Kyiv region, now for the seventh day. According to him, the Russian attack on the Kyiv region caused more casualties.

"As a result of the morning attack, two people were injured. In Bucha district, a man sustained a shrapnel wound to his thigh. In Brovary district, a woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her arm and shoulder. The people are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Tkachenko wrote on social media.

Which districts have suffered damage

According to Tkachenko, civilian infrastructure was damaged in three districts on September 2:

in Bucha district, warehouse premises caught fire, and a private house was also damaged;

in Brovary district, a private house was damaged;

in Boryspil district, a warehouse building was damaged.

"Rescuers are working at the sites and eliminating the consequences of the attack," he said.

"The air-raid alert is ongoing. Please remain in shelters and take care of yourselves," Tkachenko stated.

What is known about the consequences of September 1

On September 1, as Tkachenko noted, "three people were injured, including a child" as a result of enemy attacks.

The consequences of Russian attacks in the Kyiv region on September 1 were recorded in two districts:

in Bucha district, a warehouse facility, three private houses, and four cars were damaged. Two people were injured, including a child;

in Brovary district, a private house was damaged. One person was injured.

"The fires at the warehouse premises have been localized. Rescuers and all relevant services are working at the sites. The injured are receiving the necessary assistance. We continue working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attacks," Tkachenko said.

Near Kyiv, an enemy drone struck warehouse premises; a column of smoke is visible.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the morning of September 2 that fires at three warehouse premises in Bucha district of the Kyiv region had been extinguished.

"In the evening of September 1, the enemy struck three warehouse facilities in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. The attack caused fires and destruction. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and began firefighting. Thanks to the professional actions of the firefighters, the fires at the three warehouse facilities were extinguished," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to the State Emergency Service, "while the rescuers were working, the enemy treacherously launched two more repeated strikes on the warehouse facilities, creating an additional danger to the personnel. Firefighting was also complicated by constant air raid alerts." There were no fatalities or injuries, the agency said.