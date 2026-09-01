In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals

Since the beginning of the day on September 1, 13 people injured in enemy attacks have sought medical attention in the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, three of those injured are from the outskirts of Kyiv. Nine people are currently in medical facilities in the city.

Klitschko also said that a fire broke out in the Sviatoshynskyi district in an open area near private residential buildings.

There was also a fire in a private house in the Solomianskyi district - the mayor of Kyiv stated.

We remind you

A fire broke out in a 16-story building in Kyiv's Podil district due to a Russian drone; 3 people are known to have been injured.

What a high-rise building in Kyiv looks like after the Russian UAV strike on September 1 — photo report