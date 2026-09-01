In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of September 1, 13 injured people have sought medical attention in Kyiv, and nine have been hospitalized. Two fires were recorded in the city.
Since the beginning of the day on September 1, 13 people injured in enemy attacks have sought medical attention in the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, three of those injured are from the outskirts of Kyiv. Nine people are currently in medical facilities in the city.
Klitschko also said that a fire broke out in the Sviatoshynskyi district in an open area near private residential buildings.
There was also a fire in a private house in the Solomianskyi district
We remind you
A fire broke out in a 16-story building in Kyiv's Podil district due to a Russian drone; 3 people are known to have been injured.
What a high-rise building in Kyiv looks like after the Russian UAV strike on September 1 — photo report01.09.26, 13:17 • 12565 views