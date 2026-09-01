What a high-rise building in Kyiv looks like after the Russian UAV strike on September 1 — photo report

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

On Tuesday, September 1, a Russian UAV struck a building at the level of the 14th–15th floors, located in Kyiv’s Podilskyi District. This was reported by a UNN photojournalist from the scene.

Details

The enemy strike caused a fire, but rescuers managed to contain the blaze. In one of the entrances, the blast wave shattered the windows. Three injured people were taken to hospital.

At the same time, photos of the aftermath of the enemy strike emerged.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Additionally

russia has increased the number of jet-powered drones used in attacks on Ukraine, including the capital region, deploying five times more of them in July than in June; according to estimates, the trend continued in August, said Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to predictions by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, the Russian army plans to continue the “Shahed” terror campaign against Kyiv at least until the parliamentary elections in the rf, that is, until September 18–20. In his view, this allows the Russian authorities to show their voters an “impressive picture of victory that they do not feel on the battlefield.”

As a reminder

The Russian attack on the night of September 1 claimed the lives of 8 people in Kyiv. Another 5 people were injured, including three children.