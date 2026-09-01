Near Kyiv, an enemy drone struck warehouse premises; a column of smoke is visible.

The Russian occupiers have apparently struck warehouse facilities near Kyiv again. Smoke can be seen in the capital, UNN reports.

Details

According to local Telegram channels, a drone hit warehouse facilities near Kyiv. A huge column of smoke rose over the site and is visible from the capital.

Acting head of the Borshchahivka village council Oleksandr Medvid reported that a hit was recorded in the village of Chaiky as a result of another enemy attack.

All relevant services are working at the site.

We remind you

In Kyiv’s Podil district, a fire broke out in a 16-story building due to a Russian drone; 3 people are known to have been injured.