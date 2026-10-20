Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 drones, more than 60% of them jet-powered: how many destroyed

Russia struck Ukraine with 165 drones on the night of October 20, 63.6% of which were jet-powered. A total of 115 were shot down or suppressed, while another 20 remain airborne. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the enemy attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 20 (from 18:00 on October 19), the enemy attacked with 165 Shahed-type attack UAVs (105 of them jet-powered), S8000 Bandrol/Dan-T, Gerbera, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Chauda, Hvardiiske, and from the waters of the Sea of Azov.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 115 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (73 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; 20 attack UAVs remain airborne, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits by the enemy's aerial attack assets were recorded at 30 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 13 locations.

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