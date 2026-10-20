Over the course of October 19, the enemy lost 1,560 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,568,720 personnel as of October 20.

Reminder

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is creating a so-called "security zone" on the territory of Ukraine along the shared border. According to him, the issue of the existence of this zone will not be subject to discussion during possible peace negotiations with Kyiv.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has analysed how much Russia is spending on the war against Ukraine this year