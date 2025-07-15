Rubio spoke with European ministers about ending the war in Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during negotiations with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Great Britain, emphasized that President Donald Trump's priority remains ending Russia's war in Ukraine through a long-term settlement via negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the US State Department.

Details

It is noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Great Britain on strengthening stability in the Middle East and ensuring that Iran does not develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

Furthermore, regarding the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Rubio emphasized that the White House Chief's priority remains ending the war through a long-term settlement via negotiations.

Recall

As US President Donald Trump stated, conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were always pleasant, but after them, Russia launched missiles at Ukrainian cities. Trump emphasized that Putin deceived many leaders, but not him, although he refrained from directly acknowledging the Russian dictator as a killer. Trump stated this during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The American leader also announced that he was "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there was no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump