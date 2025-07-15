Rubio spoke with European ministers about ending the war in Ukraine

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
07:52 PM • 7688 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 06:23 PM • 17398 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 28411 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 35504 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 33037 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 30536 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 29600 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 47474 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 44626 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23659 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
65%
748mm
Popular news
Kellogg heard reports from Budanov and Syrskyi in Kyiv: detailsJuly 14, 03:54 PM • 10215 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 32301 views
Fico responded to Fiala's letter on the 18th package of sanctions: "Respect the Slovak national-state interest"July 14, 04:35 PM • 8940 views
In Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of murdering and dismembering a peer.July 14, 04:53 PM • 10223 views
Putin issued a decree on the total Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation - foreign intelligenceJuly 14, 05:21 PM • 10883 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 32462 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 47474 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 44626 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 67667 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 286332 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 44097 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 49042 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 45628 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 130912 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 93821 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Rubio spoke with European ministers about ending the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that President Trump's priority is to end the war in Ukraine through a long-term negotiated settlement. This was discussed during talks with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Great Britain.

Rubio spoke with European ministers about ending the war in Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during negotiations with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Great Britain, emphasized that President Donald Trump's priority remains ending Russia's war in Ukraine through a long-term settlement via negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the US State Department.

Details

It is noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Great Britain on strengthening stability in the Middle East and ensuring that Iran does not develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

Furthermore, regarding the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Rubio emphasized that the White House Chief's priority remains ending the war through a long-term settlement via negotiations.

Recall

As US President Donald Trump stated, conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were always pleasant, but after them, Russia launched missiles at Ukrainian cities. Trump emphasized that Putin deceived many leaders, but not him, although he refrained from directly acknowledging the Russian dictator as a killer. Trump stated this during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The American leader also announced that he was "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there was no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump14.07.25, 21:52 • 7574 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
United States Department of State
NATO
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9