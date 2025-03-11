Rubio on the possible restoration of military aid to Ukraine: I hope for a "really good meeting" in Jeddah
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the possibility of restoring military aid before a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah. He hopes for "a really good meeting" on March 11.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the possibility of restoring military aid to Ukraine before a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah, stating that he does not intend to announce anything prematurely, but hopes for a "really good meeting" on March 11. He said this to reporters on the way to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, reports UNN.
Yes, I mean, all of this happened because we felt that they were not committed to any peace process or interested in negotiations. If that changes, then obviously our position may change. But I am not going to announce anything prematurely. I hope that tomorrow (March 11 - ed.) we will have a really good meeting
When asked if he expects the Ukrainian side to raise the issue of restoring military aid, the U.S. Secretary of State indicated that "of course, I assume they will raise this issue, and I am sure it will be addressed." "And, I hope we will have a good meeting and have good news to announce on this matter," Rubio said.
The statements were made ahead of the meeting between the U.S. delegation and the Ukrainian delegation on March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Context
On March 3, it became known about the decision of the Trump administration to suspend military aid to Ukraine. This happened after a dispute in the Oval Office during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance.
Initially, it was reported that the suspension did not affect intelligence sharing. However, on March 5, the press began to report, citing sources, that this was also put on pause. Subsequently, CIA Director John Ratcliffe indirectly confirmed the pause in aid to Ukraine "on the intelligence front."
On March 4, before Trump's speech in Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a lengthy message on social media, praising the "strong leadership" of the U.S. president, expressing gratitude for military aid to Ukraine, and describing their dispute as "unfortunate." He stated that he is ready to "sit at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign an agreement regarding natural resources, as well as support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated during his speech in Congress on March 4 that he received an important letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, among other things, indicated that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on subsoil resources.
After this, it became known that a meeting between the U.S. delegation and the Ukrainian delegation is scheduled for March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there will be four representatives from Ukraine in the negotiations with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia. According to the President, Ukraine will have a clear focus on constructive dialogue, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps."
The U.S. delegation will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Before the negotiations, Rubio stated that during the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.