Rubio denied rumors of resigning to run for president

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on November 5 denied reports that he plans to leave the Trump administration and declined to answer questions about his political future. He said this in an interview with The New York Times, UNN reports.

Details

Working for President Trump until the end of his term "has always been my plan," he said.

Responding to media reports that he was considering resigning, Rubio said: "Honestly, I don't know where these things come from."

"I love my job," he continued. "And besides, I always laugh when people say that he is going to leave his job. I ask: 'Which one?'"

In Washington, ambassador to India Sergio Gor is being discussed as a replacement for Rubio - report

On running for president

Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, declined to answer questions about whether he is considering running for president in 2028.

Rubio may leave the post of secretary of state to run for president - The Independent

"I literally won't talk about 2028 anymore," he said in an interview in his office at the White House. "I simply won't do it."

Rubio said he would support U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance if he ran for president.

J.D. Vance is forming an alliance with disillusioned Trump voters ahead of the 2028 election - Fox News

"J.D. is a very good friend of mine," he told NBC News in May. "If J.D. runs for president, I think he will be a phenomenal candidate. I've said publicly, and I'll say it again, I will be the first to sign up and support him."

Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republicans’ "loss of Congress" — what these statements portend

On Wednesday, November 4, Vance sharply criticized the election results in a lengthy social media post, distancing himself from Trump, the publication reports. The U.S. vice president blamed the war with Iran for the catastrophic election results for Republicans and said that Republicans had turned away from the administration's policy toward Israel and its statements on the economy.

Rubio initially evaded answering whether he agreed with Vance's assessment, saying that he was "not really involved in domestic politics."