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In Washington, ambassador to India Sergio Gor is being discussed as a replacement for Rubio - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

According to media reports, Sergio Gor is being discussed as a candidate for the position of White House chief of staff or secretary of state. Rubio and Wiles have not announced their resignations.

In Washington, ambassador to India Sergio Gor is being discussed as a replacement for Rubio - report

Sergio Gor, the U.S. ambassador to India, is being discussed among U.S. President Donald Trump's circle as a candidate for a senior position in the administration during the second half of the presidential term. This is reported by The Washington Sun, writes UNN.

Details

As stated, the view that Gor is interested in such a promotion is widespread and rapidly spreading among State Department employees.

"He wants to play a more significant role," said a U.S. official familiar with the internal discussions.

Sources familiar with the internal conversations said that "Gor's name had been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of influential positions, including chief of staff at the White House and replacing Rubio as secretary of state."

Neither U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio nor White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has publicly stated an intention to leave the administration. However, some at the State Department and in Republican political circles believe that Rubio may leave the Cabinet to prepare for a future presidential campaign in 2028 or 2032. Wiles's position is also widely viewed as being at risk within Trump's circle, the publication writes.

Some sources said that Gor would also be interested in another promotion at the State Department, such as replacing Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau. According to a source who heard the statement, Landau told colleagues that he would leave after the midterm elections if Republicans lost control of Congress, in anticipation of exhausting investigations.

After the publication, Landau gave a statement to The Sun: "I have never told anyone that I intend to leave my position at the State Department, because that is absolutely not the case."

Trump calls Vance and Rubio "dream team" for 2028 ticket12.05.26, 10:23 • 3407 views

Addendum

Earlier, the OCCRP project reported receiving a notarized Maltese ownership document confirming Gor's origins. "He was born as Sergio Gorokhovsky on November 30, 1986, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which at the time was part of the Soviet Union. Gor's lawyer, Robert Garson, confirmed by email that his client was born in Tashkent," the OCCRP project stated. Earlier, Gor, as noted, had refused to name his place of birth. 

In a profile of Gor published by the Washington Post in December 2024, it is noted that the question of his place of birth was completely avoided. He was described as an immigrant from the Mediterranean island nation of Malta.

Julia Shramko

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