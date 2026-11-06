Rubio may leave the post of secretary of state to run for president - The Independent

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio may resign from his position to take part in the 2028 presidential election. The Independent reports this, citing sources in the United States and the United Kingdom, according to UNN.

Details

According to their information, Rubio is preparing to run for president as the Republican Party’s candidate. His main rival in this regard is considered to be U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

He cannot run for office while serving as secretary of state, and any association with the administration would only harm his prospects in any case - the publication quotes one of its sources in Washington as saying.

Meanwhile, in London, they are awaiting Rubio’s next steps after the U.S. midterm elections.

"It is unlikely that he will remain in power. He would be a strong presidential candidate, and we expect him to put forward his candidacy," the source said.

Recall

According to The Washington Sun, Sergio Gor, the U.S. ambassador to India, is being discussed among U.S. President Donald Trump’s associates as a candidate for a senior position in the administration during the second half of the presidential term. His name was mentioned as a possible candidate to replace Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

Rubio called Trump's decision to ease sanctions against Russia "wise"