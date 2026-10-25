Rubio called Trump's decision to ease sanctions against Russia "wise"

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily ease sanctions pressure on Russia in the context of the “diesel deal” “very wise.” This is reported by NTV, according to UNN.

Details

According to Rubio, this should help increase energy supplies to the global market and affect prices.

We understand the impact of this war on the global economy. Therefore, I believe that the president’s decision to allow additional energy supplies to the global market for a short period is very wise - the U.S. secretary of state said.

He added that “this is not only beneficial to us, although it certainly helps the United States as well, but is also an important factor given the high global prices for diesel fuel.”

Let us remind you

On October 9, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a temporary license for the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market. It will remain in effect until April 7, 2027.

First tanker carrying Russian diesel has set off for the US - Reuters