First tanker carrying Russian diesel has set off for the US - Reuters

A Malta-flagged tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel fuel is heading to New York in the United States following a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump. Reuters reported this on October 23, citing LSEG data, UNN writes.

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Trump has taken several steps in hopes of lowering diesel fuel prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, including revoking parts of the new law on sanctions against Russia and threatening Europe with a ban on diesel fuel exports from the United States if the countries do not release more fuel from their emergency reserves, the publication notes.

On October 22, according to shipping data, the medium-sized tanker Agioi Fanendes was loaded with 40,000 metric tons of ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel at the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk. It is expected to arrive in the United States on November 7.

Russia agreed to lift its self-imposed ban on diesel fuel exports and supply the fuel to global markets, including the United States, following an agreement reached between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Trump.

On October 9, Trump announced that Russia would immediately export 300,000 metric tons, or 2.25 million barrels, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons "right after that."

Russia will be able to increase diesel fuel exports to 3–3.5 million tons per month by the end of the year, which is the country's normal export volume for this fuel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week.

Russia announced dispatch of its first tanker carrying diesel fuel to the United States on October 22

Last week, export shipments of diesel fuel were loaded at the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk, but their final destinations are unclear; most vessels signaled Gibraltar, the Atlantic coast, or Port Said, according to LSEG data.

Since the EU's full embargo on imports of Russian petroleum products took effect in February 2023 because of the war in Ukraine, Russia has exported diesel fuel mainly to Brazil and Turkey, as well as to African countries, the publication notes.

By the time the tanker carrying Russian diesel arrives, US will have managed to export 100 times more abroad, presidential adviser says