By the time the tanker carrying Russian diesel arrives, US will have managed to export 100 times more abroad, presidential adviser says

$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
10:30 AM • 2830 views
Against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with putin, Zelenskyy revealed on what "depends on a lot"
09:53 AM • 15781 views
The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported increasing military personnel’s salaries, says MP
08:17 AM • 22209 views
Von der Leyen: EU will not lift energy sanctions against Russia
07:45 AM • 18407 views
NABU confirmed searches at the NBU and the home of an "employee"
07:02 AM • 21390 views
Witkoff will present Putin with an updated peace proposal - Axios
Exclusive
06:50 AM • 20750 views
The Federation of Trade Unions will be able to seek a review of the law on workplace safety even after it enters into force, a lawyer says
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 39485 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
October 21, 05:19 AM • 20263 views
EU to call on Canada and Britain to increase funding for Ukraine - report
October 21, 04:47 AM • 18863 views
Today, the United States will propose a trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump to end the war – Politico
October 21, 04:20 AM • 16848 views
Nighttime strikes on Ukraine: which regions Russia attacked and what is known about the consequencesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
82%
759mm
Popular news
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequencesOctober 21, 02:05 AM • 36239 views
The United States and European countries called on Israel to stop the rapidly escalating settler violence in the West BankOctober 21, 02:17 AM • 13478 views
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 34511 views
Trump's son opposed the US war with Iran and personally expressed his disagreement to his father – The AtlanticOctober 21, 03:37 AM • 10836 views
Rubio revealed details about Witkoff's negotiations in Russia and regarding Musk and Starlink for Ukraine06:18 AM • 17828 views
Publications
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 39495 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 46640 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protectedOctober 20, 05:50 PM • 54596 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
October 20, 05:23 PM • 49288 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 55868 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Elon Musk
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
Oslo
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 34642 views
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequencesOctober 21, 02:05 AM • 36370 views
Jennifer Lopez has started a new romance after divorcing Ben AffleckOctober 21, 01:05 AM • 34029 views
Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White HouseVideoOctober 21, 12:06 AM • 31877 views
In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 daysOctober 20, 11:06 PM • 32821 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
The Washington Post
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

By the time the tanker carrying Russian diesel arrives, US will have managed to export 100 times more abroad, presidential adviser says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The first tanker carrying 40,000 tonnes of Russian diesel is heading to the United States. During that time, the country’s own exports will exceed the shipment volume 100-fold.

By the time the tanker carrying Russian diesel arrives, US will have managed to export 100 times more abroad, presidential adviser says

By the time the tanker announced by russia, carrying 40,000 tonnes of Russian diesel, reaches the United States, the U.S. will have managed to ship more than 4 million tonnes of its own diesel abroad. That is "one hundred times more" than the amount it will bring in. Presidential Adviser–Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk stated this on social media on October 21, UNN reports.

So, tomorrow the first tanker carrying 40,000 tonnes of Russian diesel is heading to the United States. Let’s do the math. 40,000 tonnes is approximately 300,000 barrels. The United States consumes about 4 million barrels of diesel fuel per day. That means this entire tanker covers "less than 2 hours" of U.S. consumption. At the same time, the U.S. itself exports ~1.5 million barrels of diesel per day. The tanker is equivalent to "4.5 hours" of U.S. exports. The journey from Ust-Luga to U.S. terminals takes 2.5–3 weeks. By the time the tanker arrives, the U.S. will have managed to ship more than 4 million tonnes of its own diesel abroad. That is "one hundred times more" than the amount it will bring in. So, is one of the world’s largest diesel exporters buying diesel from an aggressor country to cover two hours of its own demand?

- Vlasiuk pointed out.

According to him, "all the figures are taken from EIA data for September–October".

We remind you

Earlier, russia announced that it would send the first tanker carrying diesel to the United States on October 22. This happened after the deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Donald Trump
United States