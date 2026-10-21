By the time the tanker announced by russia, carrying 40,000 tonnes of Russian diesel, reaches the United States, the U.S. will have managed to ship more than 4 million tonnes of its own diesel abroad. That is "one hundred times more" than the amount it will bring in. Presidential Adviser–Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk stated this on social media on October 21, UNN reports.

So, tomorrow the first tanker carrying 40,000 tonnes of Russian diesel is heading to the United States. Let’s do the math. 40,000 tonnes is approximately 300,000 barrels. The United States consumes about 4 million barrels of diesel fuel per day. That means this entire tanker covers "less than 2 hours" of U.S. consumption. At the same time, the U.S. itself exports ~1.5 million barrels of diesel per day. The tanker is equivalent to "4.5 hours" of U.S. exports. The journey from Ust-Luga to U.S. terminals takes 2.5–3 weeks. By the time the tanker arrives, the U.S. will have managed to ship more than 4 million tonnes of its own diesel abroad. That is "one hundred times more" than the amount it will bring in. So, is one of the world’s largest diesel exporters buying diesel from an aggressor country to cover two hours of its own demand? - Vlasiuk pointed out.

According to him, "all the figures are taken from EIA data for September–October".

We remind you

Earlier, russia announced that it would send the first tanker carrying diesel to the United States on October 22. This happened after the deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.