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Russia announced dispatch of its first tanker carrying diesel fuel to the United States on October 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2028 views

The first tanker carrying 40,000 tonnes of Russian diesel fuel is reportedly set to depart for the United States on October 22. Congress is attempting to block the deal.

Russia announced dispatch of its first tanker carrying diesel fuel to the United States on October 22

Russia claims that the first tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel following the deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump will head to the United States on Thursday, October 22. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, quoted by Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

"The first tanker is scheduled to leave the port tomorrow, on the 22nd. For the United States of America," he said. 

According to Novak, this is a tanker with a deadweight of 40,000 tons carrying Russian diesel.

"And the next shipments will certainly follow. As was agreed between the two leaders, we will meet all the needs of the United States of America within our capabilities," he said.

According to him, the process of signing contracts between Russia and the United States for the supply of diesel fuel is at its final stage. The Russian deputy prime minister said that, toward the end of the year, countries other than the United States would also be able to receive Russian diesel. Novak claimed that Russia could fully restore its diesel fuel export volumes by the end of the year.

Background

On October 9, Donald Trump said that he had reached an agreement with Putin to supply Russian diesel to the U.S. and global markets.

Russia will supply up to 5 million tonnes of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets — Trump reached an agreement with Putin09.10.26, 22:05 • 17042 views

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a temporary general license allowing the supply of Russian diesel, which had been under sanctions since 2022.

On October 17, a bill was introduced in the U.S. Congress to block the Trump–Putin deal on Russian diesel fuel.

A bill to block Trump's deal with Putin on Russian diesel was introduced in the U.S. Congress17.10.26, 03:30 • 7650 views

Julia Shramko

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