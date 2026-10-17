A bill to block Trump's deal with Putin on Russian diesel was introduced in the U.S. Congress

Democratic U.S. Congressman Gregory Meeks introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's agreement with Russia on the purchase and import of Russian diesel fuel. The initiative also provides for strengthening sanctions against Russia's energy sector. This was reported by the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

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The document, titled the "Ban on Corrupt Oil Deals with Russia Act," would prohibit the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) from investing in Russia's energy sector.

In addition, the bill proposes revoking the existing general licenses issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that allow relevant transactions with Russia, and prohibiting the issuance of new ones. The Trump administration would also be required to impose sanctions against Russia's energy sector.

Congress accuses Trump of financing the war against Ukraine

This deal will not reduce costs for the American people, who are already paying for the failed war chosen by Trump in Iran. It will give Putin millions of dollars to continue killing Ukrainian civilians with impunity — Meeks said.

The congressman also accused Trump of moving closer to the Kremlin instead of increasing pressure on Russia. In his view, Washington should support Ukraine rather than conclude agreements that would provide Moscow with additional revenue.

At a time when the United States should be increasing pressure on the Kremlin, Donald Trump is currying favor with Putin and making deals that benefit himself instead of supporting Ukraine — the American politician stressed.

The initiative was supported by 17 other members of the House of Representatives, including Republican Don Bacon. The bill must undergo consideration and a vote in Congress before its provisions can take effect.

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