A bill to block Trump's deal with Putin on Russian diesel was introduced in the U.S. Congress

$44.890.0950.310.04
ukenru
12:38 AM • 308 views
Lukashenko stated that Trump has no right to dictate to Ukraine who should be its president
11:56 PM • 3364 views
"They should not be allowed into Europe at all" — Finland proposes banning tourist visas for Russians
11:16 PM • 5700 views
Trump's turn toward Russia has sparked Americans' discontent – media
10:57 PM • 6008 views
Zelenskyy ready to halt strikes on Russia’s oil refineries for 100 days in exchange for Starlink expansion – WSJ
10:38 PM • 6238 views
Trump said that he would like to see Putin at the G20 summit
09:38 PM • 9342 views
Ukraine has accumulated record-high gas reserves in six years ahead of winter — Naftogaz
08:55 PM • 10285 views
The EU supports Ukraine but has not found €70 billion for 2027
08:41 PM • 9584 views
G7 countries will allocate €260 million for the restoration of the protective shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
07:50 PM • 11804 views
A local ceasefire has taken effect near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — IAEA
October 16, 05:45 PM • 20070 views
"I don't know who gave the order" — Trump says the U.S. government was not involved in restricting Starlink's operation in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.5m/s
98%
752mm
Popular news
A drone crashed and exploded in MoldovaOctober 16, 02:52 PM • 7656 views
Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of UkraineOctober 16, 04:50 PM • 9486 views
So that force majeure events can be forecast, an important feature may appear in the Ukrzaliznytsia appPhotoOctober 16, 06:13 PM • 11524 views
Musk proposed that Trump slow down Starlink’s operation in Ukraine - media06:52 PM • 6186 views
LeBron James arranged a surprise for Usher on his 48th birthdayPhoto09:05 PM • 4034 views
Publications
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 36436 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 33540 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideoOctober 16, 12:17 PM • 37634 views
Reservations under the new system: why the government’s assurances failed to allay the concerns of business and parliamentPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 10:05 AM • 46551 views
From the sell-off of the Soviet defense industry to domestic ballistic missiles: what Ukraine lost and is restoring
Exclusive
October 16, 08:56 AM • 53009 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
France
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Cruise accused of trying to recruit Jim Carrey into Scientology12:06 AM • 564 views
Hackers attacked hundreds of supermarkets in Europe: refrigerators heated up to 50 degrees11:05 PM • 1602 views
KFC is dropping Pepsi in favor of Coca-Cola: PepsiCo could lose $500 million a year10:06 PM • 2782 views
LeBron James arranged a surprise for Usher on his 48th birthdayPhoto09:05 PM • 4146 views
So that force majeure events can be forecast, an important feature may appear in the Ukrzaliznytsia appPhotoOctober 16, 06:13 PM • 11585 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Heating

A bill to block Trump's deal with Putin on Russian diesel was introduced in the U.S. Congress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Gregory Meeks introduced a bipartisan bill against imports of Russian diesel. The initiative also tightens sanctions against Russia's energy sector.

A bill to block Trump's deal with Putin on Russian diesel was introduced in the U.S. Congress

Democratic U.S. Congressman Gregory Meeks introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's agreement with Russia on the purchase and import of Russian diesel fuel. The initiative also provides for strengthening sanctions against Russia's energy sector. This was reported by the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

The document, titled the "Ban on Corrupt Oil Deals with Russia Act," would prohibit the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) from investing in Russia's energy sector.

In addition, the bill proposes revoking the existing general licenses issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that allow relevant transactions with Russia, and prohibiting the issuance of new ones. The Trump administration would also be required to impose sanctions against Russia's energy sector.

Congress accuses Trump of financing the war against Ukraine

This deal will not reduce costs for the American people, who are already paying for the failed war chosen by Trump in Iran. It will give Putin millions of dollars to continue killing Ukrainian civilians with impunity

— Meeks said.

The congressman also accused Trump of moving closer to the Kremlin instead of increasing pressure on Russia. In his view, Washington should support Ukraine rather than conclude agreements that would provide Moscow with additional revenue.

At a time when the United States should be increasing pressure on the Kremlin, Donald Trump is currying favor with Putin and making deals that benefit himself instead of supporting Ukraine

— the American politician stressed.

The initiative was supported by 17 other members of the House of Representatives, including Republican Don Bacon. The bill must undergo consideration and a vote in Congress before its provisions can take effect.

Trump's turn toward Russia has sparked Americans' discontent – media17.10.26, 02:16 • 5694 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of the Treasury
United States Congress
Gregory Meeks
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Iran