J.D. Vance is forming an alliance with disillusioned Trump voters ahead of the 2028 election - Fox News

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is seeking to create a new alliance with Donald Trump's dissatisfied voters ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Fox News reports this, citing a source familiar with events following the midterm congressional elections, UNN reports.

Details

According to the source, Vance is seeking to enlist the support of representatives of the so-called "New Right," who have become disillusioned with some of Trump's decisions. This primarily concerns supporters of the MAGA movement who oppose U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts and criticize the White House's foreign policy.

The vice president has not strayed far from Trump's and the White House's favorite messages over the past two years, although he was one of the few to express concern about the ongoing war in Iran - the article states.

According to sources cited by the publication, the potential alliance is to be built around voters who remain committed to the initial principles of the MAGA movement and the "America First" policy, but are becoming increasingly critical of certain decisions by the Trump administration.

Previously

According to The Independent, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio may step down to participate in the 2028 presidential election.

Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republicans’ "loss of Congress" — what these statements portend