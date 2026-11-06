$45.440.0951.250.19
ukenru
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 1770 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
06:40 AM • 8724 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 12259 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
05:44 AM • 10178 views
J.D. Vance is forming an alliance with disillusioned Trump voters ahead of the 2028 election - Fox News
November 5, 10:23 PM • 28033 views
Trump announced a major deal that could encompass not only Ukraine, but all of Europe
November 5, 08:18 PM • 31345 views
Participants in the fatal brawl in Slovakia have no connection to Ukraine’s Defense Forces — Foreign Ministry
November 5, 07:33 PM • 24495 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyedVideo
November 5, 07:18 PM • 31343 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline
November 5, 07:04 PM • 19745 views
"A new mechanism for returning Ukrainians has been launched" — Lubinets spoke about an informal meeting with Melania Trump Video
Exclusive
November 5, 06:20 PM • 17979 views
Fatal brawl in Slovakia: Ukraine’s Air Force denied information about the involvement of its military personnel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
UAV attack on Kirovohrad region: house destroyed, three injuredPhotoNovember 5, 09:26 PM • 12970 views
Petr Pavel declined to be the European negotiator on UkraineNovember 5, 11:14 PM • 14398 views
Zhytomyr switches to a strict electricity-saving regimeNovember 5, 11:45 PM • 7810 views
Western regions may be involved in restoring the energy system after Russian attacks — KoretskyiPhotoNovember 6, 01:18 AM • 13276 views
I would not want to destroy the rest of the country, but it may be necessary — Trump did not rule out further strikes on Iran01:49 AM • 6394 views
Publications
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 1786 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them06:40 AM • 8740 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 12263 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s declineNovember 5, 07:18 PM • 31362 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statementsNovember 5, 05:09 PM • 25017 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
J. D. Vance
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval Office06:54 AM • 1360 views
Goncourt Prize winner admits using AI in novelNovember 5, 08:32 PM • 18223 views
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar StoneNovember 5, 05:31 PM • 16970 views
Forecasts improve, but shares fall — what is happening with luxury brand Ralph LaurenNovember 5, 04:10 PM • 16131 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaultsNovember 5, 02:54 PM • 22444 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Fox News

J.D. Vance is forming an alliance with disillusioned Trump voters ahead of the 2028 election - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10182 views

J.D. Vance seeks to unite MAGA supporters disappointed with Trump's decisions. They include opponents of U.S. intervention in foreign conflicts.

J.D. Vance is forming an alliance with disillusioned Trump voters ahead of the 2028 election - Fox News

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is seeking to create a new alliance with Donald Trump's dissatisfied voters ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Fox News reports this, citing a source familiar with events following the midterm congressional elections, UNN reports.

Details

According to the source, Vance is seeking to enlist the support of representatives of the so-called "New Right," who have become disillusioned with some of Trump's decisions. This primarily concerns supporters of the MAGA movement who oppose U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts and criticize the White House's foreign policy.

The vice president has not strayed far from Trump's and the White House's favorite messages over the past two years, although he was one of the few to express concern about the ongoing war in Iran

- the article states.

According to sources cited by the publication, the potential alliance is to be built around voters who remain committed to the initial principles of the MAGA movement and the "America First" policy, but are becoming increasingly critical of certain decisions by the Trump administration.

Previously

According to The Independent, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio may step down to participate in the 2028 presidential election.

Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republicans’ "loss of Congress" — what these statements portend04.11.26, 20:00 • 6386 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
J. D. Vance
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
United States