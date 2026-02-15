Rubio arrived in Slovakia as part of his European tour

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Slovakia, continuing his European charm offensive tour, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

According to the publication, Rubio was met by Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, and he will meet with both the country's controversial Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini.

Local media reported that they would discuss, among other things, US-Slovak relations, regional security, and nuclear energy.

Rubio will later travel to Hungary for a close visit less than two months before high-stakes parliamentary elections in which Viktor Orbán could be ousted.

The decision of the US chief diplomat to visit two countries governed by mostly pro-Russian governments in Europe, whose leaders continue to engage with Vladimir Putin and regularly oppose measures directed against Russia, has caused surprise in other parts of Europe.

