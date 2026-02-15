$42.990.00
Rubio arrived in Slovakia as part of his European tour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Slovakia, where he will meet with Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini. He will discuss US-Slovak relations, regional security, and nuclear energy.

Rubio arrived in Slovakia as part of his European tour

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Slovakia, continuing his European charm offensive tour, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to the publication, Rubio was met by Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, and he will meet with both the country's controversial Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini.

Local media reported that they would discuss, among other things, US-Slovak relations, regional security, and nuclear energy.

Rubio plans to discuss Russian energy purchases with Hungary and Slovakia13.02.26, 08:40 • 3822 views

Rubio will later travel to Hungary for a close visit less than two months before high-stakes parliamentary elections in which Viktor Orbán could be ousted.

The decision of the US chief diplomat to visit two countries governed by mostly pro-Russian governments in Europe, whose leaders continue to engage with Vladimir Putin and regularly oppose measures directed against Russia, has caused surprise in other parts of Europe.

Rubio called for a reboot of the US-Europe alliance and outlined demands14.02.26, 11:04 • 3488 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Energy
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
The Guardian
Robert Fico
Slovakia
Hungary
Viktor Orbán