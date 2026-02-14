Rubio called for a reboot of the US-Europe alliance and outlined demands

The alliance between the United States and Europe must be revived and operate under new mechanisms capable of confronting modern challenges. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, UNN reports.

He emphasized that official Washington does not want weak allies.

"We want allies capable of defending themselves," Rubio said.

The politician stressed that in the recent past, the US and Western European countries together rebuilt Europe after two world wars, defeated Soviet communism, and fought on various continents.

"Today we are again faced with such a choice," Rubio is convinced.

The US Secretary of State is confident that the near future for Europe and the US within the revived Alliance will be shared. In particular, its members will be able to jointly restore industry, protect supply chains, develop space technologies, artificial intelligence, production automation, and secure strategic resources.

"We can prosper in the fields that will define the 21st century," Rubio emphasized.

But allied countries will also need to meet a number of requirements.

In particular, for the White House, according to Rubio, the following is important: "The alliance we want should not be paralyzed by fear - fear of climate, war, or technology. We should not place an abstract 'global order' above the vital interests of our peoples. International institutions have potential but need reform."

