Rubio called for a reboot of the US-Europe alliance and outlined demands

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
11:01 AM • 62 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 2994 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 5986 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 9478 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 22258 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 39761 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 34989 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35065 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62794 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87964 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.8m/s
88%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The GuardianFebruary 14, 01:20 AM • 6856 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signalFebruary 14, 01:57 AM • 7764 views
Man dies during police detention in Kyiv: law enforcement provides clarificationFebruary 14, 02:33 AM • 4370 views
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - ZelenskyyFebruary 14, 03:08 AM • 6010 views
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflictFebruary 14, 04:17 AM • 5416 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62794 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87964 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 59409 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 77722 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 118872 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Wang Yi (politician)
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 1558 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 10791 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 14287 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 36639 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 36339 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander

Rubio called for a reboot of the US-Europe alliance and outlined demands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated at the Munich Security Conference the need to revive the Alliance between the United States and Europe. He emphasized that Washington wants strong allies capable of defending themselves.

Rubio called for a reboot of the US-Europe alliance and outlined demands

The alliance between the United States and Europe must be revived and operate under new mechanisms capable of confronting modern challenges. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, UNN reports.

Details

He emphasized that official Washington does not want weak allies.

"We want allies capable of defending themselves," Rubio said.

The politician stressed that in the recent past, the US and Western European countries together rebuilt Europe after two world wars, defeated Soviet communism, and fought on various continents.

"Today we are again faced with such a choice," Rubio is convinced.

The US Secretary of State is confident that the near future for Europe and the US within the revived Alliance will be shared. In particular, its members will be able to jointly restore industry, protect supply chains, develop space technologies, artificial intelligence, production automation, and secure strategic resources.

"We can prosper in the fields that will define the 21st century," Rubio emphasized.

But allied countries will also need to meet a number of requirements.

In particular, for the White House, according to Rubio, the following is important: "The alliance we want should not be paralyzed by fear - fear of climate, war, or technology. We should not place an abstract 'global order' above the vital interests of our peoples. International institutions have potential but need reform."

Recall

Recently, the head of the political department of the Pentagon called for NATO based on "partnership, not dependence."

Oleksandra Vasylenko

News of the World
Marco Rubio
The Pentagon
White House
NATO
United States