Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 8966 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 28187 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 87550 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 171957 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 157460 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 166926 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 159354 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 112298 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99490 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 89164 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

Reuters: Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Kyiv after talks with Putin in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 1506 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Kyiv after talks with Putin in Moscow. Turkey offers to host negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Reuters: Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Kyiv after talks with Putin in Moscow

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Kyiv after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week, Reuters reports, citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, UNN writes.

Details

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is on a two-day visit to Moscow, where, according to the source, he met with Putin on Monday, as well as with Russia's chief negotiator at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky. Fidan also met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

Although the schedule or venue for future talks between Ukraine and Russia has not been agreed, NATO ally Turkey has repeatedly stated that it can host them.

Turkey ready to host new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia27.05.25, 14:00 • 1288 views

Delegates from Kyiv and Moscow met in Istanbul earlier this month for the first time since March 2022. No ceasefire was agreed, but the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each side and to provide written terms for a possible ceasefire.

"During the meeting, Putin and Fidan discussed "initiatives recently taken to end the war between Ukraine and Russia and developments following the talks held in Istanbul," the Turkish source said.

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia16.05.25, 18:59 • 453691 view

Bilateral economic and energy issues were also discussed, the source added. Russia said on Monday that bilateral relations would be the main topic of the talks, but the issue of Ukraine would also be discussed.

Ahead of the meeting, a Turkish source said that Fidan would reiterate Ankara's offer to host the parties and continue to play the role of "mediator."

The publication writes that Fidan is also expected to visit Kyiv later this week to meet with Ukrainian officials and continue negotiations in Istanbul.

Russian sources said that the leadership of the aggressor state stated that it considers Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman as potentially suitable venues for negotiations.

Russia does not see the Vatican as a serious arena for peace talks - Reuters26.05.25, 14:42 • 2982 views

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan was received by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They discussed recent efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

