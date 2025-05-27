Reuters: Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Kyiv after talks with Putin in Moscow

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Kyiv after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week, Reuters reports, citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, UNN writes.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is on a two-day visit to Moscow, where, according to the source, he met with Putin on Monday, as well as with Russia's chief negotiator at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky. Fidan also met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

Although the schedule or venue for future talks between Ukraine and Russia has not been agreed, NATO ally Turkey has repeatedly stated that it can host them.

Delegates from Kyiv and Moscow met in Istanbul earlier this month for the first time since March 2022. No ceasefire was agreed, but the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each side and to provide written terms for a possible ceasefire.

"During the meeting, Putin and Fidan discussed "initiatives recently taken to end the war between Ukraine and Russia and developments following the talks held in Istanbul," the Turkish source said.

Bilateral economic and energy issues were also discussed, the source added. Russia said on Monday that bilateral relations would be the main topic of the talks, but the issue of Ukraine would also be discussed.

Ahead of the meeting, a Turkish source said that Fidan would reiterate Ankara's offer to host the parties and continue to play the role of "mediator."

The publication writes that Fidan is also expected to visit Kyiv later this week to meet with Ukrainian officials and continue negotiations in Istanbul.

Russian sources said that the leadership of the aggressor state stated that it considers Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman as potentially suitable venues for negotiations.

