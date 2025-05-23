Repelling the air attack of the occupiers: 150 enemy UAVs neutralized by Ukrainian air defense

$41.500.06
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 4596 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

09:52 AM • 15117 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
08:36 AM • 26797 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

07:04 AM • 92244 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 60545 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 302156 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 280321 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 139829 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 117794 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 271819 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Popular news

Air defense is working against enemy drones in the Kyiv region

May 23, 02:35 AM • 93229 views

Israel carried out missile strikes on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon

May 23, 03:11 AM • 40366 views

May 23, 03:11 AM • 40366 views

There are no missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

May 23, 03:57 AM • 32116 views

May 23, 03:57 AM • 32116 views

The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known

May 23, 05:09 AM • 75756 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 27215 views

09:25 AM • 27215 views
Publications

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

07:04 AM • 92244 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 199463 views

May 22, 02:24 PM • 199463 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 280321 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 271819 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 280390 views
Actual people

Vitali Klitschko

Rustem Umerov

António Guterres

Binyamin Netanyahu

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

Kyiv

Italy

Belgium

Estonia

Istanbul

UNN Lite

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 27878 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 107986 views

May 22, 02:34 PM • 107986 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 150913 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 153406 views

May 22, 10:28 AM • 153406 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 153121 views

May 22, 07:48 AM • 153121 views
Repelling the air attack of the occupiers: 150 enemy UAVs neutralized by Ukrainian air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

On the night of May 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 175 strike UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 150 Shahed-type drones in various directions.

Repelling the air attack of the occupiers: 150 enemy UAVs neutralized by Ukrainian air defense

An attack by a ballistic missile and drones-imitators of various types - the enemy carried out the corresponding attack on the night of May 23. According to the Air Force of Ukraine, a total of 150 enemy UAVs were neutralized. Of these, 59 were lost locationally, without negative consequences.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of May 23 (from 22.30 on May 22), the Russian army launched an air attack on the territory of Ukraine:

  • Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov region - Russia;
    • 175 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions (including Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

      As of 13.00, air defense destroyed 150 enemy Shahed-type UAVs in the east, west, north, south. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

      • 91 - shot down by fire weapons;
        • 59 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences). As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Kyiv region, Zhytomyr region, Odesa region, Chernivtsi region and Ivano-Frankivsk region were affected.

          Let us remind you

          As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv region, 7 private houses were damaged.

          On May 21, in the Industrial District of Kharkiv, a drone was found near a residential building.

          As a result of the UAV attack on Russian Yelets, 8 people were injured.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          War
          Donetsk Oblast
          Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
          Zhytomyr Oblast
          Sumy Oblast
          Kyiv Oblast
          Kharkiv Oblast
          Odesa Oblast
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Shahed-136
          9K720 Iskander
          Ukraine
