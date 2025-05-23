Repelling the air attack of the occupiers: 150 enemy UAVs neutralized by Ukrainian air defense
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 175 strike UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 150 Shahed-type drones in various directions.
An attack by a ballistic missile and drones-imitators of various types - the enemy carried out the corresponding attack on the night of May 23. According to the Air Force of Ukraine, a total of 150 enemy UAVs were neutralized. Of these, 59 were lost locationally, without negative consequences.
UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
On the night of May 23 (from 22.30 on May 22), the Russian army launched an air attack on the territory of Ukraine:
- Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov region - Russia;
- 175 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions (including Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).
As of 13.00, air defense destroyed 150 enemy Shahed-type UAVs in the east, west, north, south. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- 91 - shot down by fire weapons;
- 59 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences). As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Kyiv region, Zhytomyr region, Odesa region, Chernivtsi region and Ivano-Frankivsk region were affected.
As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv region, 7 private houses were damaged.
