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"Putin is a butcher; he will never be a friend of the United States" — Republicans criticized Trump's deal with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10284 views

Senator John Kennedy called Putin a butcher and opposed the purchase of Russian diesel fuel. Republicans called for sanctions not to be eased.

"Putin is a butcher; he will never be a friend of the United States" — Republicans criticized Trump's deal with Russia

Criticism within the U.S. Republican Party of President Donald Trump's decision to allow Russian diesel fuel deliveries is intensifying. Senator John Kennedy called Vladimir Putin a "butcher" and said that the Russian dictator would never become a friend of the United States. The Hill reports, writes UNN.

Details

Commenting on the agreement with Russia, Kennedy emphasized that he generally supports the U.S. president, but categorically disagrees with the decision to purchase Russian fuel.

Vladimir Putin is a butcher. He is a butcher of his own people. And he is a butcher of the good people of Ukraine. He will never be our friend

– the senator said.

Republicans opposed easing sanctions

Kennedy acknowledged that Trump is trying to lower diesel fuel prices, but is convinced that ending the war in Iran could more effectively solve the problem of rising energy costs.

Former Congressman Mike Rogers also opposed importing Russian diesel fuel. Instead, he proposed temporarily restricting U.S. exports to ease the situation for farmers during the harvest.

The U.S. Congress is preparing a bill to ban all purchases of Russian oil11.10.26, 06:15 • 18202 views

Republican Brian Fitzpatrick introduced a bipartisan bill, the "Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act," which, he said, is intended to prevent the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. At the same time, he publicly supported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that Zelenskyy enjoys broad support in the U.S. Congress.

Congressman Michael McCaul also joined the criticism. He warned that easing oil sanctions could provide the Kremlin with additional funds to continue its war against Ukraine.

Senator Lisa Murkowski also urged Trump to use sanctions authorities instead of allowing Russia to profit from fuel exports.

We can discuss Russia's return to global energy markets after the war ends, but in the meantime we need to cut off everything that fuels it

– she emphasized.

Criticism from Republicans also came amid Trump's statements about the need for a change in Ukraine's leadership. Some of the U.S. president's fellow Republicans openly expressed support for Zelenskyy and opposition to steps that could strengthen Russia's economic capabilities.

Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have fallen to their lowest point, but the Americans do not plan to stop providing intelligence — WSJ11.10.26, 15:20 • 11068 views

Stepan Haftko

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