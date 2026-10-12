Putin does not read Truth Social, and his "Shaheds" operate according to different instructions - Zelenskyy on the "energy truce"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian drones flew over Ukraine immediately after the publication by the President of the United States regarding an "energy truce." And immediately after this publication, Russia launched a targeted strike on a power plant in Kharkiv, causing additional damage to Ukraine's energy system. The Head of State said this during an address to the Warsaw Security Forum on October 12, reports UNN.

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"Yesterday, we were all genuinely surprised when, immediately after the sudden but very important post by the President of the United States stating that he had managed to secure an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, Russian jet-powered drones were flying in our airspace at that very moment. Large areas of Kyiv were left without water and electricity, while repair crews were working to restore power after a Shahed strike on a power plant. And immediately after this post, Russia launched a targeted strike on a power plant in Kharkiv, causing additional damage to our energy system," Zelenskyy said.

"It was obvious that Putin does not read Truth Social, and that his Shahed drones operate according to different instructions," Zelenskyy noted.

"However, this post concerns something that affects the lives of millions of people, and that is precisely why it is extremely important. First and foremost, it is important for Ukraine, because Russia is trying to use yet another winter and another period of cold weather against our country, attacking power plants, power grids, and all components of our energy infrastructure every day," the President emphasized.

Additional information

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to respond if Russia does not agree to an energy truce this winter.