Putin demands to stop NATO expansion in exchange for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Reuters

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma
Exclusive
09:43 AM • 1476 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 26840 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 25111 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 46899 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 115355 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 103229 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 104728 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156229 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227740 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187836 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Popular news

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

May 28, 01:07 AM • 20536 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 27457 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 27296 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM • 24890 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 12059 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 46899 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 90301 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 97002 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 115355 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 205520 views
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 8910 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 26043 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 33042 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 102473 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 103516 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Putin demands to stop NATO expansion in exchange for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Putin is ready to end the war if the West guarantees in writing that NATO will not expand to the east. He also demands a neutral status for Ukraine, the lifting of sanctions and the protection of Russian speakers.

Putin demands to stop NATO expansion in exchange for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that ending the war in Ukraine is likely possible if Western leaders make a written commitment to stop NATO's eastward expansion and lift some of the sanctions against Russia.

This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.  

Details

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II, and in recent days has expressed growing frustration with Putin, warning on Tuesday that the Russian leader is "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in ceasefire talks with Kyiv.

After more than two hours of talks with Trump last week, Putin said he had agreed to work on a memorandum outlining a peace deal with Ukraine, including a ceasefire timeline.

Russia says it is currently working on its own version of the memorandum and cannot estimate how long it will take.

Kyiv and European governments accuse Moscow of stalling, while Russian troops advance in eastern Ukraine.

Putin is ready for peace, but not at any cost

- a high-ranking source familiar with the opinion of the top Kremlin leadership told on condition of anonymity.

Three Russian sources said Putin wants to obtain a "written" commitment from major Western powers not to expand the US-led NATO alliance to the east. This position of the Russian Federation formally excludes membership in the Alliance of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and some countries that were once part of the USSR for some time.

Russia also wants Ukraine to be neutral, some Western sanctions to be lifted; there is also the issue of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the West and "protection of Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine," three sources said.

The first source said that if Putin realizes that he cannot reach a peace agreement on his own terms, he will try to show the Ukrainians and Europeans with military victories that "peace tomorrow will be even more painful."

The Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment on the Reuters report.

Addition

Putin and Russian officials have repeatedly stated that any peace agreement should aim to address the "root causes" of the conflict - this is in line with the Kremlin's traditional rhetoric in the context of NATO enlargement and Western support for Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly stated that Russia should not be given a veto over its aspirations to join the NATO alliance.

Ukraine says it needs strong security guarantees from the West to help it deter any future attack by Russia.

NATO has also previously stated that it will not change its "open door" policy just because Moscow demands it. 

Reminder

The NATO Secretary General stated that the Alliance will continue to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself now and prevent aggression in the future. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is increasingly annoying the White House.  

Donald Trump said that Putin is "playing with fire", hinting at the consequences for Russia. 

Earlier, UNN also wrote that there is concern in Europe that the US role in the NATO alliance is weakening. 

russia will hand over to Ukraine a draft document on the settlement of the war after the exchange of prisoners - lavrov23.05.25, 19:30 • 3168 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Politics
White House
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Georgia
Kyiv
