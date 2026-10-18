Protests in France are the largest in recent years - Reuters

Photo: Reuters

France is taking stock of the most serious unrest in recent years amid a new flare-up of tensions in Paris. Nationwide demonstrations escalated into mass riots: a town hall was set on fire, shops were looted, and one protester died of cardiac arrest. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

In Marseille, France’s second-largest city, the local prefecture also reported several incidents in the afternoon, during which groups of people attempted to enter shops.

The government blamed the violence on ultra-left and far-left groups, as well as criminals who, it said, incited looting.

France’s far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen called for calm, saying that France "must not get used to images of the country being beaten, abused and looted".

At the same time, Economy Minister Roland Lescure promised support to entrepreneurs who had suffered losses.

Those who destroy property will pay, compensate for the damage, and be held accountable for their intentions to sow chaos - Lescure said in his statement.

Let us remind you

On October 8, a protest in support of high school students in Paris ended in clashes with law enforcement officers. Police used water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators. A total of 504 people were detained, and 48 law enforcement officers were injured.