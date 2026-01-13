$43.260.18
Promised to remove conscripts from the wanted list for a considerable sum: lawyers detained in Kyiv and Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

A lawyer was detained in Kyiv who promised to remove a conscript from the wanted list for 9 thousand dollars. Similar cases were recorded in Zakarpattia, where a lawyer organized the transfer of draft dodgers abroad.

Promised to remove conscripts from the wanted list for a considerable sum: lawyers detained in Kyiv and Zakarpattia
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv have detained a lawyer who promised to arrange evasion of mobilization for $9,000. In addition to Kyiv, similar cases have been recorded in Zakarpattia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to law enforcement agencies, the lawyer promised for 9 thousand US dollars to facilitate the removal of a conscript from the wanted list in the "Oberih" system, using personal connections in the district TCC and SP.

The lawyer has been notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 5 of Art. 27 (Types of accomplices);
    • Part 3 of Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).

      Another lawyer, this time in Vynohradiv, Zakarpattia Oblast, is suspected of organizing a group for the illegal transportation of conscripts abroad. The investigation established that people were met in Lviv and, bypassing checkpoints, transported to Zakarpattia.

      For 5-7 thousand US dollars, the lawyer provided instructions, supplied life jackets for crossing the river, and tools for damaging border fences. During searches, cash, draft records, GPS trackers, about 1 kg of TNT, and other evidence were seized. All participants are charged under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine; the lawyer was additionally notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

      - stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

      Recall

      Kyiv police detained a 42-year-old man who, for 8,000 US dollars, promised conscripts illegal border crossing to Europe by river. He was detained while receiving an advance payment of 5,000 dollars.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

