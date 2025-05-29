Programs for teaching Ukrainian are being developed in Polish schools – Ministry of Education

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7570 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22575 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 52010 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46096 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83254 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74413 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108117 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107601 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112546 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101439 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7570 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83254 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153507 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230626 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241232 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43402 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51945 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90168 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149864 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 88034 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Programs for teaching Ukrainian are being developed in Polish schools – Ministry of Education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Programs for teaching Ukrainian as a second foreign language are being developed in Poland. The possibility of including it in the list of languages for the eighth-grader exam is also being considered.

Programs for teaching Ukrainian are being developed in Polish schools – Ministry of Education

In Poland, programs for teaching Ukrainian as a second foreign language are being developed in schools.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

The fact that the Polish side supports the teaching of the Ukrainian language in Polish schools as a second foreign language was emphasized during the meeting of the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi and his first deputy Yevhen Kudryavets with the Minister of National Education of the Republic of Poland Barbara Novacka and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bondar, during the meeting in Warsaw.

Based on the results of the meeting with Polish colleagues, the Ministry of Education explained under what conditions schools in Poland can introduce the teaching of the Ukrainian language:

  • at the initiative of parents who can write a corresponding appeal to the administration of the Polish school;
    • if there is staffing capacity, that is, a teacher of the Ukrainian language who can be employed, as well as a formed group of students;
      • in agreement with the school principal and with the consent of the governing body.

        "Poland is our reliable partner": Ruslan Kravchenko announced new opportunities for Polish businesses in Ukraine10.03.25, 15:59 • 14668 views

        Polish schools also provide a number of support forms that Ukrainian students can use:

        • additional free Polish language classes;
          • additional classes in a certain subject;
            • study at the preparatory department;
              • assistance from a teacher's assistant who knows the language of the country of origin;
                • assistance of an intercultural assistant.

                  During the meeting in Warsaw, the Polish side also announced that it will consider the possibility of including the Ukrainian language in the list of languages that can be chosen for the "eighth-grader" exam - mandatory for the transition to the next level of secondary education. This issue may be taken into account within the framework of the planned reform of school education in Poland for 2026–2027.  

                  Let us remind you

                  Migration intentions of Ukrainians remain stable compared to previous periods. In particular, 13% of respondents plan to leave Ukraine within the next six months - for temporary or permanent residence.

                  In Lithuania, more than one million euros from the EU, intended for Ukrainian refugees, were mistakenly received by citizens of 43 other countries, including Russians and Belarusians.

                  Ukraine is building 200 underground schools to return children to offline learning: Fedorov told the details27.05.25, 13:52 • 2566 views

                  Andrey Kulik

                  Andrey Kulik

                  Our people abroadEducation
                  Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
                  Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
                  European Union
                  Warsaw
                  Lithuania
                  Ukraine
                  Poland
                  Brent
                  $64.06
                  Bitcoin
                  $108,413.40
                  S&P 500
                  $5,909.48
                  Tesla
                  $358.81
                  Газ TTF
                  $36.69
                  Золото
                  $3,341.45
                  Ethereum
                  $2,716.04