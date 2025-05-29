Programs for teaching Ukrainian are being developed in Polish schools – Ministry of Education

In Poland, programs for teaching Ukrainian as a second foreign language are being developed in schools.

The fact that the Polish side supports the teaching of the Ukrainian language in Polish schools as a second foreign language was emphasized during the meeting of the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi and his first deputy Yevhen Kudryavets with the Minister of National Education of the Republic of Poland Barbara Novacka and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bondar, during the meeting in Warsaw.

Based on the results of the meeting with Polish colleagues, the Ministry of Education explained under what conditions schools in Poland can introduce the teaching of the Ukrainian language:

at the initiative of parents who can write a corresponding appeal to the administration of the Polish school;

if there is staffing capacity, that is, a teacher of the Ukrainian language who can be employed, as well as a formed group of students;

in agreement with the school principal and with the consent of the governing body.

Polish schools also provide a number of support forms that Ukrainian students can use:

additional free Polish language classes;

additional classes in a certain subject;

study at the preparatory department;

assistance from a teacher's assistant who knows the language of the country of origin;

assistance of an intercultural assistant.

During the meeting in Warsaw, the Polish side also announced that it will consider the possibility of including the Ukrainian language in the list of languages that can be chosen for the "eighth-grader" exam - mandatory for the transition to the next level of secondary education. This issue may be taken into account within the framework of the planned reform of school education in Poland for 2026–2027.

