Prime Minister of Slovakia: “The probability of ending the war in Ukraine in the near future is very high”

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Prime Minister of Slovakia: “The probability of ending the war in Ukraine in the near future is very high”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42686 views

Robert Fico believes that the war in Ukraine may end soon. He supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but believes that Russia will not leave the occupied territories.

Prime Minister of Slovakia: “The probability of ending the war in Ukraine in the near future is very high”

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico believes that the likelihood of an end to the war in Ukraine in the near future is "very high." He said this on Wednesday at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs before leaving for a meeting of the European Council later this week, UNN reports with reference to the Slovak agency TARS.

"The probability of the end of the war in Ukraine in the near future is very high," the prime minister said, noting that he expects the European Council meeting to indicate when this might happen, "since they unexpectedly raise the topic of inviting Ukraine to NATO." In his opinion, this invitation will not be "free".

Fico wished Ukraine a just peace, but wondered whether it was possible to achieve it in the current "state of affairs." He reiterated that his government supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and that it would support any peace plan put forward to end the war. Furthermore, he stated that "peace talks" would also be on the agenda of his upcoming visit to China.

Zelensky: “The Victory Plan is a guarantee that the madmen in the Kremlin will lose the opportunity to continue the war”16.10.24, 13:48 • 13508 views

At the same time, Fico said he has always sought balanced relations with Russia. In his opinion, "we should accept the fact that the Russians will not leave Crimea and other territories such as Donetsk and Luhansk." In his opinion, the war has no military solution.

The prime minister noted that Slovakia continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, adding that the most needed support is the supply of electricity. He counts on Ukraine's cooperation in the import of oil and gas to Slovakia. "I refuse to import oil from somewhere across the Adriatic," he said, explaining that in this case, duties would increase. "It is our duty to ensure that transit through Slovakia continues, as well as transit through Ukraine, whether it is oil or gas," he said.

Kyiv offers to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory - Zelensky16.10.24, 14:29 • 59278 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
European Council
NATO
Robert Fico
Crimea
Slovakia
China
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
