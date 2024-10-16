Kyiv offers to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy has presented a Peace Plan that includes the deployment of a non-nuclear strategic deterrent in Ukraine. The secret annex to the plan has already been received by the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.
Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory, which will be sufficient to protect against any military threat from Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the presentation of the Peace Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .
When explaining the third point of the Victory Plan, which is deterrence, Zelenskyy said that there is a secret appendix for it. The leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany have already received it.
Zelenskyy noted that some other states will also receive the secret annex, which can fill this very well-known concept of deterrence for Ukraine.
Ukraine offers to deploy on its territory a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package that will be sufficient to protect Ukraine from any military threat from Russia and that will narrow Russia's options to the following prospects: either join an honest diplomatic process to bring the war to a just end, or be guaranteed to lose the ability to continue an aggressive war as a result of Ukraine's use of the provided deterrence package in accordance with the defined military objectives
That is, according to him, the deterrence package is the fact that Russia is either going to diplomacy or is going to lose its war machine.
Zelensky: "The Victory Plan is a guarantee that the madmen in the Kremlin will lose the opportunity to continue the war"
Addendum
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled a 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.